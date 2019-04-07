Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen Taylor-Morgan.

Passed away peacefully in Ventura, CA at Lexington Senior Living Community March 22, 2019 at the age of 100 after a short illness.

Aileen was born in Mangum, Oklahoma July 20, 1918. She was married to Houston Lee "Jack" Taylor for 55 years until he passed. Several years later she married Raymond Morgan until he passed.

Aileen discovered a god given talent to paint at the age of 60. She loved to paint mountain scenes and roses. She displayed these painting at her home and art shows.

Aileen is survived by two sons Harvey Taylor of Ventura and James "Jimmy" Taylor of Santa Barbara; seven grand children and eleven great-grandchildren.

Services will be April 13th at 10 a.m. under the direction of Welch-Ryce- Haider Funeral Chapels in Goleta; 450 Ward Dr.

Aileen will be missed and never forgotten.