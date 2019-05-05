Albert Cornelius, Jr. was born 26 June 1923 in Santa Barbara, California. He passed away peacefully on 24 April 2019 in Lompoc, California at the age 95. Albert was the son of the late Albert Cornelius Hardy and Clara Maria Griesemer. Al married Greeta Mary Louise Gates on 6 August 1950 in Goleta, California. Greeta passed away in March 2015.

Al grew up in Santa Barbara and attended public schools until he graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1941. He was active in various student affairs. After graduating, he attended Woodbury Business College and Los Angeles City College in Los Angeles, CA until he was drafted in 1943.

While serving in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II, he held assignments in Mexico and the South Pacific Area (Clark Field, Philippines).

Upon discharge in 1946, he attended the University of California, Santa Barbara graduating in June 1950 with a BA in Economics. He was active in student government and athletics. Al served his fraternity, Kappa Sigma, as secretary. He received many honors while at the university culminating with election to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges in 1949. After graduating from UCSB, he was employed as Senior Cashier at the university.

As a result of the Korean War, he was recalled to active duty in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant in November 1950. After serving in such exotic places as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Naples, Italy; Dreux and Camp des Loges, France; Karamursel, Turkey; Berlin, Germany; and several locations in the USA, he retired on 1 May 1978 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at Vandenberg AFB, CA.

In November 1978 Al went to work for Ford Aerospace and Communications Corp. until 1986 when he retired completely.

Al was involved in several genealogical organizations and held several different offices in these organizations. He was also active in the Presbyterian Church and the Valley of the Flowers UCC Church. Al served as President of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was also a charter member of the local William T. Sherman Camp #28 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Al is survived by two daughters: Phyllis Hardy and Suzanne Mohamed (Mic) of Lompoc; two grandsons: Carl Bloomfield Jr. of Alameda, CA and Mars Mohamed of Lompoc; his brother, David Hardy of Fresno, CA; and 7 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at 1pm at the Valley of the Flowers UCC Church, 3346 Constellation Road, Lompoc CA.