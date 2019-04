Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert K. Field.

July 26, 1934 - March 27, 2019

Born in Deming, NM, Albert Field was a long-time Santa Barbara transplant who enjoyed jazz guitar, classical symphony orchestra and international travel. Albert was a meticulous salesman who worked for Haagen Printing, This Week in Santa Barbara and WSB Publications among others. A convicted bachelor and something of a man of mystery, Albert kept his colorful past a secret to all but a few close friends.

Albert leaves behind no family - no services are planned.