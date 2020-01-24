Alejandro A. Gomez lived until the age of 101 and passed away in his sleep in the comfort of his son's home on January 17, 2020. He was born in Jiquipilco, Mexico and moved to his permanent home of Santa Barbara in 1942. He was always a hard worker and a union member for 50 years. Shortly after arriving in Santa Barbara, he married Antonia Jaramillo and had two sons.

Alejandro found joy in spending time with his family and caring for his garden. He was always willing to help a friend.

Alejandro is survived by his sons Alexander (Molly), Daniel, grandchildren Alexa Cameron (Cory), Deanna Enriquez (Robert), Sarah Gomez, Danielle Gomez, Alejandro Gomez, and great-grandchildren Eric, Ashley, Kayla, Cayden, Hendrix, Addison.

Services will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at Welch-Ryce-Haider 15 E. Sola St, S.B., CA. Viewing will begin at 8:30a.m. Service at 9:30a.m., promptly followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery 199 N. Hope Avenue, S.B., CA.

The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for care and guidance.