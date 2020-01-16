Alexander Gilbert Aguilar 28, passed away in his sleep on January 2, 2020. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara. Alex was a beloved Son, Brother, Cousin, Grandson, Nephew and Friend. He is preceded in death by his father Carlos Aguilar, grandparents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving mother, Barbara Sanchez, brothers and sister Lucia Aguilar, Caesar Aguilar, Peter Sanchez along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He loved the mountains and his art. Putting a smile on others faces brought him great satisfaction and happiness. May you now rest with ease and keep smiling little brother. You're loved and missed deeply! Alex's services will be held at St Marks church in Isla Vista on Monday January 20th at 10am.