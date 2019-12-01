October 27, 1923 – November 19, 2019.

Alfred Julius Reichel, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes November 19, 2019 in the presence of family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Doris..

Al was born in Los Angeles and attended both Loyola University and USC. A member of "the Greatest Generation", he was designated a Naval aviator in 1945. During the following 24 years, he proudly served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals. Al achieved 6,500 flying hours in 20 different military aircraft. He retired from the Navy in 1966, and settled with his family in Goleta. Here, he flew corporate aircraft locally, earned his MBA, worked for the county budget office and pursued other career opportunities in real estate and tax preparation..

Al was the consummate patriarch to his family, ever-guiding and nurturing his children and grandchildren, and enjoying the blessings of great-grandchildren. His knowledge of history, world events, finance, and sports -you name it-he knew it-was unsurpassed! He loved to cruise the world, cook, play golf, and in later years, to explain the intricacies of any game. A life-long musician, Al played trumpet with the local seniors "Primetime Band". He loved sharing his military experiences with the youth of Goleta. Most recently, Al and his family were recognized at Santa Barbara's Military Ball, November 2nd, as recipients of the "Generations of Service" award..

A "Celebration of Life" Mass will be offered for Al on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Old Mission Santa Barbara. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow later..

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pierre Clayssens Veterans Foundation, 1187 Coast Village Road, Suite 1-334, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.