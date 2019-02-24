Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred W. Rymills.

11/28/1922 - 02/04/2019

Alfred Rymills passed away on February 4 after a short illness. He was a gentleman, a loving and doting husband and father with a great sense of humor.

Born in Newtonville, Massachusetts, Alfred was the second son of Harry and Maud Rymills. Harry died when Alfred was 10 months old and the following year his mother and boys moved to England, his parent's birthplace.

Alfred was raised in Epsom, Surrey where he met Maisie. They married in 1946 and in 1953, the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Dayton, Ohio. In 1956, Alfred (Al) joined Raytheon and moved to Framingham, Massachusetts. He transferred to Raytheon in Santa Barbara in 1959 and retired in 1985.

Alfred loved to travel and took his family on many trips to national parks and other destinations in the United States and Canada. In later years, he preferred cruising and visited several countries in Europe and Central and South America.

Alfred was predeceased by Maisie, his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Johnson (Stephen) and Elaine; his grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) and Rebecca Head (Jason); and three great grandsons, Jeremy, David, and James.

A graveside service was held on February 12 at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Direct Relief, United Way, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.