1925-2019

Alice Gibbons passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 93.

Alice was born in Vienna, Austria in 1925. She left Austria at the onset of World War II, making her way across France with other children, one step ahead of the Nazis. After arriving in New York, she was sponsored by a family in Santa Barbara. She graduated from SBHS and started working at Penninger's clothing store. Alice married George Gibbons of Brooklyn, NY in 1947 and they settled down in Santa Barbara. After her divorce from George in 1980, she returned to work, first at Silverwood's Clothing Store and then at the Santa Barbara County Department of Health.

Alice remained healthy and active in the community and Holy Cross Catholic Church well into her late-80's, walking daily in the park and hosting weekly discussion groups at her house.

Alice was a fun-loving mother and friend, with a renowned love for margaritas, salsa and laughter.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Selander, son Kevin, daughter- in-law Leta and countless friends who hold her dear in their hearts.

She will be remembered at the 8:00 am morning mass on Monday April 29 at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara. A celebration of her life will follow the mass in the Church Hall.