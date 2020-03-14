12/15/21 - 2/21/20, Santa Barbara, California 98

Known to everyone as Bob, he was known to his family as the Toad. Born at Cottage Hospital, Bob grew up on the Campbell Ranch located at Devereaux Point. Bob's idyllic childhood included hunting, fishing, and playing on the beach. Bob's father was the chauffeur for the Campbells and one day, as a young boy, Bob filled one of the many Rolls Royce gas tanks with gravel. Bad Bob! As the Depression ravaged the nation, Bob attended local schools, while working for the Conservation Core he graduated from Santa Ynez High School.

WWII started and Bob joined the Navy and served on the USS Santee. The Santee was in the battle of the Leyte Gulf, possibly the largest naval battle of modern times. In that battle the Santee was struck by a Kamikaze and a torpedo on the same day. The Santee and Bob survived, many did not.

Bob returned home from the war to marry Denice "Dee Dee" Taylor. They divorced 16 years later.

Bob started his long career piloting offshore supply boats. His work took him around the world. His last assignment was local as a captain of the large blue boat, Mr. Clean.

Bob loved to have pool parties for his many friends. He had a large social network that included the Santa Barbara Motorcycle Club, Camaradas, the Elks, and playing cards.

Bob was the oldest of four children, all of whom preceded him in death. Jane (Chuck) Miller, Marjorie (Willie) Querfurth, George Snow, and nephew, Gary Snow.

He is survived by his only child, Shelley (Casey) Fitzpatrick, grandchildren, Alana (Caleb) Ober, Tristan Fitzpatrick, great grands, Baron and Andeck Ober, sister-in-law, Esther Snow, niece Lorraine West, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to Hospice and Helping Hands, their support eased his final days.

Please join us to celebrate Bob's life at Harry's, March 15th, 3-5pm.

You are missed

Fly high Toad...