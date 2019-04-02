Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy P. Jones. View Sign

Amy P. Jones, 95, passed away on January 1, 2019 in Santa Barbara. She was born on February 22, 1923 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert D. Pringle Sr. and Florence Pringle. Amy was raised on a dairy farm in Bristol, Wisconsin where she helped her mother raise 6 brothers and sisters. Amy graduated from Wilmott High School in 1940. In 1942 she was married to Glenn Griffin in Kenosha. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1952 with two children Ronald and Cheryl. Amy was widowed and remarried in 1959 to Harvey T. Jones of Phoenix. Amy Jones worked as a Legal Secretary and travel agent in Phoenix and was an exceptionally caring mother, wife and friend in her community. Widowed again in 2002, Amy moved to Santa Barbara in 2005. Amy is survived by son Ronald, daughter Cheryl, stepdaughter Carol plus grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cremains will be interred in Arizona. Memorial Donations may be directed to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol, WI 53104.

