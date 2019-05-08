Andree Lindow passed away April 28, 2019 in Montecito, CA at age 94. Born May 27, 1924 in Amsterdam, Holland as Baroness Andree Goldwurm de Verdor. She fled Europe for Great Britain in 1938. She met her future husband, Colonel Lester W. Lindow, and aide to General Eisenhower, at a tea dance for allied officers in London. In 1946 she emigrated to the United States. The couple were married forty-seven years until Lester's death in 1994. Andree served on the Boards of the Junior League, the Red Cross, United Way, and the Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults (Palm Beach). Andree was a member of The Sulgrave Club, Washington DC.

She leaves behind her daughter Helene Gordon, son-in-law Bill Blackburn, grandchildren, Hallie Palladino and Lacey Caruso and three great grand children.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. Contributions can be made in memory of Andree Lindow to: Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults, 300 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach FL 33480 or Cottage Hospital, 400 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.