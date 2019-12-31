Longtime Lompoc resident Andrew W. Learned, 93, died Dec. 22 in Lompoc.

Born June 19, 1926 in Santa Barbara, he was known around town as Andy. He worked for 38 years in the flower seed industry, spending most of his career with Burpee Seeds and finishing with Bodger Seeds.

He joined the United States Navy during World War II, serving on Guam. He enjoyed many reunions with his Navy unit, Casu-12. He attended Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo.

Andy served as treasurer of the Lompoc Historical Society and was a frequent judge during the Lompoc Flower Festival Flower Show sponsored by the Alpha Club. He and his wife, Phyllis, were active in the Lompoc Valley Tennis Club and enjoyed many bicycle trips with friends in Europe and in the United States.

His wife of 48 years died in 2002. He was the son of Weston and Gertrude Learned. He is survived by a son, Kenneth Learned, of Goleta; and a daughter, Susan L. Spittle, of Ashland, Oregon. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Andrew Spittle, of Portland, OR; Brad Spittle, of Chico, CA; and Chris Spittle, of Charleston, WV.

The family plans a private memorial. Donations may be made to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society and Dignity Home Health and Hospice of Lompoc.