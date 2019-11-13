June 3, 1934 to November 5, 2019

Art (85) passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Art, the son of Leo and Joanna Overgaag of s'Gravenzande, Netherlands; he grew up surrounded by family: one of 10 brothers and sisters. As a young adult he worked for his dad in the family's greenhouses and eventually started his own flower growing business. He met his wife, Magda at a local dance and was married two years later. In 1968, Art decided that he wanted a better life for his family and moved his wife and four children to the United States. Art started his own business in Carpinteria growing flowers. Over the years Magda and his children stood by his side in his endeavors by working at the nursery and following in his footsteps. Under Art's fearless leadership and dedicated employees the company grew and went through many changes, from flowers to potted plants to lettuce. Once he realized that his legacy was in good hands he had the idea to purchase a motor home. He purchased a Blue Bird so that he and Magda could travel throughout the United States for several months at a time by going to rallies, making new friends and taking their time to visit beautiful sites. When at home, he passionately took care of the land whether it was his own, the Lions Park or that of a friend; he was always ready to help. He was very proud to be a member of the Carpinteria Lions Club by serving the community and enjoyed raising money for the City of Hope which always had a special place in his heart.

Art is survived by his wife, Magda Overgaag-Vyverberg, his children, Leo (Suzette), Ellen (Cary), Pete (Shelley) and Karin (Sean). Ten grandchildren, Ashley (Nick), Brittney (Quentin), Tony, Chris, Alex, Sam, Jake (Bailee), Robert, Katherine and John. Three great grand children, Jenna, Ryan and Mason. We will all miss our Husband, Dad, Opa and Friend. It was a good and wonderful life.

Rosary will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on November 15 at 7:00PM. Mass on November 16 at 12:00PM at Mt. Carmel Church. Celebration of Life will be at the Carpinteria Lions Park starting at 4:00PM.

Instead of flowers please donate to Ridley Tree Cancer Center or Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care. A special "thank you" to all the nurses, doctors and caregivers, may you remember his beautiful smile.

Services entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.