In Memory

ANDY DeNECOCHEA III

12/28/47 - 12/18/17

Two Years ago today my soulmate lifted his arms toward heaven with a look of pure joy and wonder. For over 50 years this man among men was forced to live his life from a wheelchair but not once did this hamper him from achieving all his goals. Andy endured constant pain more than anyone can imagine and always with a smile and words of encouragement given to everyone. AJ and I miss you every minute and love you to the depths of our heart.

"ODE TO BEING FREE" -by Joyce D.

It's like trying to teach a baby calculus---to tell you honey, what it's like here....

It's Fabulous

I can fly like a Golden Tailed Eagle ..... or swim with the Dolphins in waves....

I can run like a deer in the forest, or stand tall and do nothing but stay

I can climb Kilimanjaro in minutes

And swim across oceans too

If you knew.....

If you only knew!

I cant begin to explain in detail

How great a feeling this is...

So don't for a minute be saddened

But only rejoice at my bliss

But only rejoice

This is.

And I Am