Andy DeNecochea III

ANDY DeNECOCHEA III
12/28/47 - 12/18/17

Two Years ago today my soulmate lifted his arms toward heaven with a look of pure joy and wonder. For over 50 years this man among men was forced to live his life from a wheelchair but not once did this hamper him from achieving all his goals. Andy endured constant pain more than anyone can imagine and always with a smile and words of encouragement given to everyone. AJ and I miss you every minute and love you to the depths of our heart.

"ODE TO BEING FREE" -by Joyce D.

It's like trying to teach a baby calculus---to tell you honey, what it's like here....
It's Fabulous
I can fly like a Golden Tailed Eagle ..... or swim with the Dolphins in waves....
I can run like a deer in the forest, or stand tall and do nothing but stay
I can climb Kilimanjaro in minutes
And swim across oceans too
If you knew.....
If you only knew!
I cant begin to explain in detail
How great a feeling this is...
So don't for a minute be saddened
But only rejoice at my bliss
But only rejoice
This is.
And I Am
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
