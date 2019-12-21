91, of Santa Barbara, CA went peacefully to her heavenly home on Dec. 14, 2019. Original native of Santa Barbara generation. Born on Oct. 2, 1928, she is predeceased by her husband Gabe Rosales and her daughter Cissy Rosales, and survived by sons Rafael and Michael Rosales and four grandchildren and mother of Sarah and Michael Paul Rosales, Mari Talogon. Teri Rosales, mother of Steven and Tracie Rosales of Oregon. Devoted to her Lord and four grandchildren and the love of animals who she calls the Boss with her sense of humor. She was always willing to help others with advice or prayer as needed. Arrangements are made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Services with graveside service set for Monday Dec. 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara, CA.