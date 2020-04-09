Remembering Angelina Ayala Cortez

Angelina passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning of 03/30/2020 at age 93. She was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, MX and moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1968, where she lived happily with her husband and her two sons. Angelina's career was in a nursing home for over 20 yrs, offering a helping hand and caring for others.

Because of her warm and inviting nature, her house continually became a sanctuary for all to feel welcomed. She never let anyone leave her home empty handed or without a full belly. Everyday she would cook fresh tortillas and authentic Mexican food. If she was not in her kitchen, you would find her outside tending to her flourishing garden. She grew beautiful flowers along with plants & trees she would use to cook like: chilis, cilantro, rueda, avocado, lemon, sugar cane, and nopal.

Angelina was a woman of faith and would go to mass regularly. She loved watching her seven grandchildren (Alicia, Tommy, Lorena, Leonardo, Anavaleria, Andres, Angelica) and five great-grandchildren (Emmarie, Phillip, Beckett, Isla, Landon) grow up along with numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. Every time she saw them she would bless them.

Being surrounded by family, friends, & neighbors brought her great happiness.

She is survived by her husband, Refugio P. Cortez, along with her two sons, Dr. Ernesto Cortez & Leo Cortez. She will rest in peace at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial fund: https://bit.ly/2yulFv5