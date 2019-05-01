Angelina C. Martel passed away peacefully at her home on April 28, 2019 at the age of 83. Mother was surrounded by her ever loving and devoted family. Angelina was the matriarch of the Martel family. A very strong and courageous woman, who shall always be remembered for her kind nature and never ending generosity.

Angelina is survived by her daughter, Olga, her sons Armando (Angelica), Rudy (Rosa) and Lawrence (Lisa). Angelina "Abuelita" is survived by her grandchildren Jonathan, Jessica, Renae, Ryan, Roger, Joshua and Nicolas. Her Great grandchildren Dash, Taylor, Bryson and Mya Angelina.

Our family would like to acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care our mother received at Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinic. We want to extend our gratitude and deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff for their compassion and care of our mother. We especially would like to thank Dr. Mark Abate and Hangama Abassi for tenderly and patiently treating and caring for our mother with respect, kindness and dignity. Because of this care, we believe it lengthened our mother's life and allowed us to have more special and precious moments with her. A special thank you to our mother's caregiver, Nellie Carranza, who took care of our mother with much love and endless dedication.

A rosary service will be held on Thursday evening May 2, 2019 at 6:30pm at Serra Chapel at the Old Mission. The funeral mass will be Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:00am at the Old Mission with the burial to follow at Calvery Cemetery.

Angelina will be deeply missed by all who loved her.