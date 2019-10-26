Angie Louise Latham-Eck, 49, our much-loved wife, mom, daughter, sister, schoolteacher, and friend passed away from pancreatic cancer during the early morning hours of October 23, 2019.

Angie knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to be a teacher. She would set up a classroom in the laundry room and make her brother and sister sit at the desk while she stood in front of the chalkboard with the lesson. She attended, Montecito Union School, Mt. Carmel School, Bishop High School, and the University of San Diego. It was at USD that she met her husband, John, while obtaining her Master's in Education.

Angie's clear passion was teaching, no matter who her students were. She taught in an elite private school in La Jolla and in public schools in rough neighborhoods of southeast San Diego and Reno. She most recently taught 2nd grade in Carpinteria where she touched so many young lives. One of her former kindergarten students even became an oncology nurse who helped Angie with her cancer symptoms. She remained close with many of her former students.

Angie lived her life as a devout Catholic. She was a great person, displaying qualities that the world needs more of: honesty, kindness, humor, forgiveness, and an abundance of love and respect. Most of all, Angie was a terrific mother to the most important people in her life, her 14-year old twins. Her parenting skills were unmatched, raising two wonderful children. Angie's love for her children fueled her enormous strength in her cancer battle.

She is survived by her husband John Eck, son Anthony, daughter Grace, her mom and dad Mary Ann and Bob Latham, brother Adam Latham of San Diego, sister and brother-in-law Christine and Robert LoMonaco, nephew Christopher LoMonaco, and loving and caring family and friends. Angie is leaving a big hole in many, many hearts. The world is not the same.

A rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. and church services on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m., both at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Cemetery services will be private. Angie and her family wish to thank the extraordinary efforts of Dr. Andrew Hendifar and oncology nurse Christine Johnson of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, as well as the compassionate efforts of VNA-Hospice and Dr. Eric Trautwein. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Food Bank and Catholic Charities.