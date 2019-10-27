Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Crocker Archer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Crocker Archer of Santa Barbara passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 after a short illness. She was born Ann Mitchell Crocker on March 24, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Curtis Coe Crocker and Mary Mitchell Crocker. Ann was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. From 1955 to 1976 she was a military wife and lived in numerous locations throughout the United States and Germany with her first husband and their children. She settled in Santa Barbara in 1970 where she met Douglas H. Archer, whom she married in 1979. When her children were older she used her nursing skills in a local physician's office where she worked for 20 years. After retirement she was active as a volunteer at Cottage Hospital. She loved family celebrations, volunteering, her book club, knitting, and Jeopardy. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Douglas, in 2010. She is survived by her three children and three grandchildren. They are her son Christopher and his wife Melanie; her daughter Catherine and her sons Paul and Eric; her son Curtis, his wife Genalyn, and their son Matthew. She is also survived by two step-daughters and two grandsons, Kathy and her son Michael; and Shilo, her husband Michael, and their son Ryan. Ann was always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a suggestion to make things better. We always admired her stories of how she made her dreams come true. Among our many memories together we especially cherish her love. Thank you to the staff and caregivers at Valle Verde where she greatly enjoyed living for the last seven years. Her ashes will be interred in the Santa Barbara Cemetery as well as in a family lot in Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Private services will be held.

Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019

