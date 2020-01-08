Ann Peckham Seed was born March 28, 1928 in San Francisco, California to Hildreth and Marion Peckham. She grew up on San Diego's Point Loma along with her older brother Peter Peckham, and older sister Jane Peckham. She attended Cabrillo Elementary School, Dana Junior High School, and graduated from Point Loma High School in June of 1946.

Ann was as a gifted athlete. She was a lifelong member of the ZLAC Rowing Club of San Diego, grew up playing tennis and horseback riding at the family ranch in nearby Julian, California. She also traveled extensively with her mother, as far as Brazil and Argentina in 1948; and sailed to post war western Europe and Berlin in June 1950.

Ann attended college at Stanford University, where she lived in Jordan House, and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) in Geography. While attending Stanford Ann met Roy Gaskin. After graduating from Stanford Ann married Roy in 1950, the father of her two surviving children James Gaskin (Jim) and Marcelene Ide (Marcie).

In 1963 Ann moved to Santa Barbara and made it her home for the rest of her life. She was a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, and the Cottage Hospital Auxiliary.

In 1971 Ann began a new life when she married Harris Seed. Ann and Harris travelled the globe together, making lifelong friends on their way. Ann's favorite pastime was to share their second home in Kona, Hawai'i with their family and friends. Ann was close to Harris' two children Nan and Hal.

Ann was an accomplished golfer, playing competitively for La Cumbre Women's Club in their Championship tournaments, Member Guest events, and Ringer tournaments. She achieved multiple Holes-In-One. Ann and Harris loved golf and played courses throughout Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Australia and Scotland.

Besides golf, Ann was an avid football fan, cheering for Stanford especially when they played against California Berkeley, Harris' alma mater. She also loved to play the horses at Del Mar and was quite skilled at cooking and collecting recipes. Ann was a kind-hearted woman; a loving wife, mother and grandmother who spoiled all of us endlessly.

Ann passed peacefully at her home in Hope Ranch on December 15 at 91 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Waller Seed, and her granddaughter Mira Ann Ide.

Ann is survived by Jim; Marcie; Jim's wife Christine; Marcie's husband Thomas Ide; Nanette Verkaik; her husband Wim; Dr. Hal Seed; his wife Lori; grandchildren Michael Ide, Josiah Verkaik (Monica), Bryan Seed (Alyssa), Amy Bayer (Scott); and great grandchildren Stephanie Verkaik, Luke Verkaik, Adam Harris Seed, Kadyn Seed, Luke Bayer, Arwen Bayer, and Abby Bayer.

Many, many thanks to the wonderful staff who took care of Ann in her home.

A memorial for Ann will be held in the Riviera Room at La Cumbre Country Club on Thursday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Aloha attire or Stanford jerseys are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ann may be made to the , DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group or SBDAWG.org), or the Santa Barbara Zoo.