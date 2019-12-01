Ann Shields Koepfli was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 1925. She died in Santa Barbara, California on November 11, 2019.

Ann graduated from Germantown Friends and Connecticut College, with a major in Art History. After teaching school, she moved to Williamsburg, Virginia where she worked at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Museum of Folk Art. She eventually moved to Los Angeles where she worked for the U.C.LA Art Department. Ann married Joseph Blake Koepfli, and soon afterward they moved permanently to Santa Barbara. Ann got a Master's degree in History of Art at U.C. Santa Barbara and was always involved in the Santa Barbara Art Museum.

Ann is survived by her loving family: Step daughter Daphne Koepfli Moore; grandchildren Daisy Moore-Lalwani Julian (Joshua) and Dinah Calderon (Ricardo); great grandchildren Taj and Anya Lalwani and Juliette and Alexandra Calderon; and a step-son David Blake Koepfli, who predeceased her. All our gratitude, admiration, and affection go to Federico Leon for so many years of devoted care. Ann's family would also like to thank Gracie Martinez, Laura Leon, Claudia Jacobo, Guile Jacabo, who cared for her so beautifully at Casa Dorinda.

Our principled and generous Annie is warmly in the hearts of those who love her.