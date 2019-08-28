Ann Wallace died peacefully of a glioblastoma brain tumor in Solvang, California on August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Ann Therese was born to Anita Connelly Beahan and Raymond Beahan in Flint, Michigan on February 8, 1947. Ann received her bachelor's degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, a master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of Wisconsin and her PhD from Sierra University. Ann married Arnold (Arnie) Wallace on November 18, 1977. They moved to the valley shortly afterward and established Wallace and Associated, a rehabilitation counseling practice. Arnie died in 2010.

Ann was very active in several national organizations of rehabilitation counselors. She was proud of the people she mentioned in their careers and she provided leadership to her colleagues in this emerging industry.

Ann lived her life to the fullest. Her family was her first priority. She encouraged Jesse in his educational and athletic accomplishments. Ann, Arnie, and Jesse enjoyed golf, football, fishing and annual trips to Lake Tahoe. She loved her recent trip to Truckee with Jesse.

Ann is survived by her son, Jesse Arnold Wallace of Solvang and by her siblings: Margaret Beahan and Thomas (Deborah, deceased) Beahan of Michigan, Catherine (Edward) Shea and Mary (Jack) McGovern of Illinois and Frank Beahan of Santa Jose. Ann is also survived by six nieces and nephews, several cousins and many friends.

The family would like to thank Atterdag Village Care Center and Visiting Nurse Hospice for the care given to Ann in her last days. Ann's friends were very helpful throughout her seven-and-a-half-year struggle with glioblastoma.

A funeral mass will be offered for Ann on August 29, 2019 at Old Mission Santa Ines at 10:00. The family will greet guests before Mass and at a reception to follow. All are welcome.

Condolences may be sent to the Wallace family, PO Box 919, Solvang, Ca.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145 Attn: Dr. Jennifer Clarke.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.