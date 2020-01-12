Ann West Glenn Ruhge passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born to Newton and Leone West on January 29, 1933 and raised in Venice, California. She attended Machado Elementary School, graduated from Venice High School & graduated from UCLA with a BA in Education and majors also in English and History. She married Hugh L. Glenn in 1955 and taught in the Culver City School District for 2 years. They raised 3 sons - Brian, Jim and David and moved to Goleta in 1962.

Ann derived her passion for working to make communities better from her parents who were very active in the Venice community.

In Goleta, Ann was a member of the Women's Service Club of Goleta for many years. She taught in the State Preschool Program for low-income children in the Goleta School District for 24 years and loved working with the many families in the area.

She met & married Justin Ruhge in 1987 at Stow House in Goleta. That is when her activities for community involvement really picked up. In 1991, Ann was asked to become the Administrative Assistant for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and worked in that capacity for 2 years. She was hired to assume the job of Executive Director in 1993 and was there until retirement in 1999.

While in Goleta she was active in the Goleta Historical Society for 8 years and worked with husband, Justin, on many projects there, including creating their maritime and carriage museums.

Ann & Justin also worked on 3 Goleta Cityhood campaigns and she even ran for City Council once in Goleta.

They moved to Lompoc in 1994 and Ann became very active in the Lompoc community. She has served on several community committees including: Member of the Board of Directors of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce for 6 years and Chairman of the Board in 2005-2006; Participated on the Chamber's Olde Towne Market Committee for 13 years as Chair of the Business & Community Organizations Booths; Co-Chaired the Brushes & Blues Community Arts Festival in 2002 and chaired it from 2003 to 2006; Chaired the California Mural Symposium in 2000 for the Lompoc Mural Society; Served as the Lompoc Hospital's Foundation Coordinator for 3 years; Served on their Community Education and Public Relations Committees and the Special Events Committee participating in their annual Golf Tournament, Christmas Home Tea & Tour and Walk-A-Thon for 8 years; Served on the Lompoc Hospital Foundation's Board of Trustees; Served on the Alpha Literary & Improvement Club's Board of Directors as 1st Vice President and as President for 2005-2007 and 2014-2015; Designed the new Membership Directory and wrote the Alphagram newsletter for many years; Served on the Surf/Ocean Beach Commission since it was begun; Member of the Lompoc Women in Chambers of Commerce and served as Secretary and President in 2011-2013; Member of the Lompoc Valley Republican Women's Club Federated serving as Secretary, Newsletter Chairman, Program Chair and Co-Chair of the Art Show & Wine Tasting Event; Was President from 2015-2017; Appointed to the Lompoc Planning Commission in 2001 and served for 6 years.

Ann was elected to the Lompoc City Council in November of 2006 and served for 4 years; Served on the Lompoc Library's Board of Trustees as President since 2011; She is a member of Good Samaritan Services Lompoc Advisory Board, Women's Auxiliary and a member of the Board of Trustees.

In her spare time, she enjoyed counted cross stitching (for which she won many awards) and has given her cross stitching to family and friends, knitting (especially baby hats, socks, scarves and sweaters), gardening and traveling all around the world with Justin and just being with friends.

Leaves behind sons and wives (partners) – Brian Glenn (Terry Leppo), Jim Glenn (Cathy), David Glenn (Janelle). Stepchildren and spouses – Kevin Ruhge (Yasmeen) and Andrea Ruhge Leyva. Grandchildren – Maxwell Glenn, Payton Glenn and Justin Leyva; Nephew Jeffrey Geis and spouse Sandy; Great nieces and nephew – Melissa, Kelly and Danny.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, viewing at 12 pm with the funeral service at 1 pm, a celebration of life will follow the funeral service at Events Mission Valley, 138 North B St. in Lompoc, CA. Private interment at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ann's name to the Good Samaritan Services, goodsamaritanshelter.org/donate, or to the Alpha Literary & Improvement Club, contact Roberta Woods (805)598-9411.