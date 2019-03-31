Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Bingener.

Anna Marie Bingener lived the California dream, arriving from war-torn Germany in 1952. Born September 17, 1921, she passed gently on March 24, 2019.

An athletic young woman raised in Bavaria, she found joy swimming weekly in the Pacific near her home of over 60 years in Santa Barbara, having married her beloved Alfred who hailed from Cologne, sweeping her off to Acapulco and Europe on vacations, as they enjoyed the company of so many friends on the Santa Barbara Riviera.

Koelsch's Bakery boasted their most industrious, friendly sales clerk, Annie, who brought smiles to customers and frequent donations to the Poor Clares and others over many years. A devout Catholic, Annie attended services at the Mission, where she was married, as well as Our Lady of Guadalupe Church , making her Sunday trip there by walker the last few years.

The twinkle in her eye and joyful spirit won't be forgotten by any lucky enough to have known this 'force of nature' who will be dearly missed.

Private service to be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery.