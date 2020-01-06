Born August 3, 1935 in Gera Lario, Como Italy. Anna passed away December 14th , 2019 from an interstitial lung disease in Santa Barbara at her home with her son at the age of 84./p>

Anna spent her early years being raised by her parents and 3 older siblings through World War II. During this time, she helped her family with chores around the house and completing tasks that helped the family provide essential living necessities. After the war, Anna split her time working in Switzerland for a hotel and helped her father run a small business until his death in 1969. Soon after, she and her future husband decided to immigrate to the United States and moved to Santa Barbara in 1971. After getting married in Santa Barbara, Anna began working for the Borrello retirement home for a short time and soon began working as a laundress for many families throughout Santa Barbara. In her spare time, Anna could often be found helping her sister Edith and brother-in-law Tino Ziliotto in the Italian Grocery Deli. After 35 years as a laundress and working in the deli, Anna retired and spent much of her time with friends, family, traveling, cooking in her kitchen or playing cards.

Anna has been reunited with her husband Fiorino who died in 2003 and daughter Lucy who died in 1971. She is survived by her two sons Rino and Jimmy and sister Edith Ziliotto. She is preceded in death by her father Francesco Vanoli; mother Costantina Molinolo; two brothers Tino and Angelo Vanoli, and brother-in-law Tino Ziliotto./p>

Anna will be laid to rest in her home town of Italy next to her father. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or favorite charity.