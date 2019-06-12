On Friday, May 24th, 2019 the angels came to take Annie Franz home to Heaven. Annie, age 85, passed away peacefully while her favorite verse, the 23rd Psalm, was recited at her bedside.

Born Anita Hernandez on December 1, 1933, in Houston, Texas to Rudolfo Hernandez and Clementina Morraz, Annie would become the oldest of 11 siblings, which earned her the nick name of "Big Annie".

She moved to Santa Barbara as a teenager where she attended Santa Barbara High School and graduated as part of the class of 52. Once her children were grown, she earned her degree at SBCC and worked as a medical assistant at Sansum Clinic for over 30 years, until she retired at age 79.

Annie was passionate about sewing and painting. As a member of the Society of Decorative Painters, she frequented classes and conventions at every opportunity. Her incredible talent as a painter was recognized through the several awards she received for her entries in the Santa Barbara County Fair, including many First Place and "Best of Show" awards. Annie also enjoyed singing with the Treble Clef Chorus, which enabled her to perform all over the state. In addition, Annie was active in the Red Hat Society for many years, attending luncheons always adorning her beloved red hats. She traveled around the world with family and friends, collecting memories and countless photos. From these trips, she developed her fondness for lighthouses. She was light-hearted, always up for a good joke, a funny movie, dressing up for holidays, including elaborate costumes for Halloween, and loved everything Betty Boop. Her kind demeanor and her caring attitude made her a person that everyone who encountered her was happy to know.

Annie leaves behind her children: Anna Marie Ravenscroft; Mildred Ann Ravenscroft; Bruce Eric Ravenscroft, Jr. (Gayle); and Arthur Dean Ravenscroft (Gina). She has 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Rudolfo and Raquel Hernandez, her son Mark Allen Ravenscroft, and grandson Joseph Cardenas.

Services will be held June 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel, 901 Channel Drive. A reception will follow at Mulligan's Cafe from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.