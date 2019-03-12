Anthony (Tony) Wayne Fox, 74, passed away on March 5, 2019. His devotion to his family and his love of country were with him throughout his life.

Tony was born in Tampa, Florida, on September 28, 1944. Being raised in a military family, Tony traveled the world and even attended high school in Japan. After high school, he graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Political Science, and later earned a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Management and Supervision at Central Michigan University. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after having served for almost 25 years. His favorite Air Force assignment was being in charge of the program to build F-16's for the Turkish Air Force. He lived and worked in Greenland and Saudi Arabia as well as in Ankara, Turkey.

In 1967, Tony met his wife of 50 years, Ann, on a blind date. He proposed after knowing her for only eight days, and they were married ten weeks later. They have one son, Erik, a practicing attorney, who lives in Las Vegas with his wife Jennifer and their children, Dominic and Emma. After returning to Lompoc in 1995, Tony became active in the local community serving as a director of the Vandenberg Village Community Services District. His love of music got him involved with the Lompoc Pops Orchestra Board of Directors, where he served many years as President.

His family is very grateful to the Lompoc Hospital and Lompoc Convalescent Care Center. It made the journey easier knowing that he received gentle, loving and expert care.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday March 14, 1:00 p.m., at Starbuck-Lind, 123 N. A St., Lompoc. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lompoc Pops Orchestra.