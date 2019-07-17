Anthony William Reyes 5/12/45 to 7/12/19 passed away after a long illness. Surrounded by his children and wife. Tony went to local schools. After school he enlisted in the Navy where he did a lot of traveling. He loved his time there.

Tony worked for the City of Santa Barbara for 40 years, alongside his partner in crime Jimmy Molina.

From a very young age Tony enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, he also played golf with his friends. But most of all he had a lot of wonderful memories of his time with his children and then his grandchildren and great-grand children. He is survived by his brother William and sister Margret. Tony also leaves behind his wife Roseanne of 50 years and children Tony, Dionne, Lucy (Joey), Nancy. Grandchildren, Jason, Adriana, Josh, Raymond, Santana, Cruz and Nathan. Great-grandchildren, Alexa, Gabriel, Byrant, Kalia and Annaliese.

He will be missed and loved forever. May he have a BBQ with Ralph and Albert, and finally be pain free.

One last thought: How do I say goodbye to you? We have been together over 50 years. Tony, tell me, what do I do?

Service at Calvary Chapel, 10:00 a.m., 1 N. Calle Ceasar Chavez, followed by a reception at Moose Lodge, Victoria St.