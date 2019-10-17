2/12/83 – 9/3/19

Antoinette flew high with the Angels September 3, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer in Las Vegas, NV.

Antoinette was preceded in death by her mother April Soria in 2012. She is survived by her loving & supportive husband Sergio and 3 strong children, Ruben, Anthony & Angelina. Antoinette has 4 sisters, Alicia, Monica, Jennifer & Christina.

On the day Antoinette made her journey to heaven, her favorite Artist Bruno Mar's arrived in Las Vegas. I believe in my heart my sister Antoinette made her journey while hearing her favorite artist perform Treasure. Antoinette will always be carried & treasured in our hearts...Fly High Antoinette, We all love & miss you. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Goleta Beach Area D.