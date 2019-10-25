Antonia "Toni" Sepulveda Latini (68) was granted her angel wings on September 14, 2019. Toni was born June 13, 1951 in Santa Barbara. Toni was an active member of Word of Life Santa Barbara for many years.

She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Richard, mother Adelaida, brother Arturo (wife Kuna), children David Mendoza (wife Veronica), Alisa Esau (husband Fika) and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfonso.

During Toni's battle with Alzheimer's, she enjoyed attending the Friendship Center in Montecito. We'd like to thank the staff for their services.

Mom, thank you for loving us unconditionally and always being there for us with encouragement. Sister-in-law, I will miss you. Love Toni.

Services will be held on November 2nd at Veronica Springs Church at 12:30 pm. 949 Veronica Springs Road. Reception to follow. Burial will be private.