May 12, 1944 -March 19, 2019 Archie E. MacPhee, age 74, of Burnsville, Minnesota, passed away March 19, 2019, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy; his daughter, Briana Santoscoy; his son-in-law Edwin, and grandchildren Isabel Abarca-MacPhee, Joaquin and Giovani Santoscoy; son, Ian MacPhee, and grandchildren Grayson and Sadie MacPhee. He is also survived by his brother Alan MacPhee of Hawaii and his children; his sisters Marilyn Metzner of Santa Barbara, CA; Mary Johnson of Healdsburg, CA; and Maylene Cook of Buellton, CA, and their children; and many nieces and nephews. Archie also left many lifelong friends who were or now are Santa Barbara folks, from his Santa Barbara High School days, whom he saw nearly every time he came "home" to Santa Barbara. After high school he served in the U. S. Army and was a psych-tech at Letterman Army Hospital on the Presidio in San Francisco, where he met his future wife. In Santa Barbara he worked for GTE for some time. Once married in Santa Barbara, he and Sandy moved to Minnesota where she was from, where he lived the rest of his life. His life's work was mostly in sales, a very successful career. He loved fishing, camping, golf and poker with his lifetime friends. Upon retirement he used his gift of engaging with people, enjoying volunteer work at The Armed Forces Service Center meeting most planes that came in to Minneapolis with servicemen aboard, welcoming them and offering information and assistance; and working volunteer at the Food Shelves. Archie was a wonderful, witty, gentle and caring man of great and enduring faith in his Lord Jesus Christ, always believing and saying that all of his life was a win/win- as long as he was here with his loved ones, that is a win; when he dies and goes to be with his Lord and Savior, that is a win. He is there now. Big win. His cremated remains are divided so that he will be interred in Minnesota and in Santa Barbara Cemetery. We will all miss his loving ways and fun spirit.

