Arleen was born in Seymour in Southern Indiana to Lydia (Hohnstreiter) Cordes and William Cordes on September 11, 1923, a descendant of German immigrant families of the mid- and later 1800's. She attended two-room rural grade schools and Shields High School, Seymour. In 1940 the family moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, where she was graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1941 and was employed as secretary in several offices in town. In 1949 she was graduated from Pacific Lutheran College, Tacoma, Washington (now Pacific Lutheran University) where she met and married Luther O. Shennum in 1947. In 1950 they moved to Santa Barbara, CA, where Luther attended Westmont College, and were fortunate to live at Oakleigh, in Montecito, where their six children grew up.

Between 1964 and 1987 Arleen served at Westmont College, first as Recorder, then as Registrar. She was also involved in Montecito Covenant Church from its early years, especially in child-care. In 1989 she and Stewart Ensign were married and made their home in Santa Barbara a gathering place for family and friends.

Arleen is survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Cordes, Fallon, Nevada, by sons Peter Shennum of Santa Barbara, Joel (Sally) Shennum (Arroyo Grande), Lawrence (Lyuda) Shennum (Santa Barbara), Anders Shennum (Santa Barbara) and daughter Dianne (Scott) Blair (Santa Barbara). She is survived by precious grandchildren Stephanie (Matt), Harrison, Alexandra, Anna (Garret), Kevin, Micah (Cassie), Gabriel, Anders, Jennifer, and Jeffrey, and by great-grandchildren Jacob, Timothy, Charlie, Eva, Matthew, Daniel and Karl. She is predeceased by her husband, Stewart Ensign, brothers Gordon Cordes and Sheldon Cordes, sister-in-law Anne Cordes and son Jeremy Shennum.

She is also survived by Stewart's family: Linda (Brad) Kirchner, (Greeley, CO), by John (Katherine) Ensign (Woodland, CA), Karl (Vega) Ensign (Alesandria, VA) and grandchildren Sara (Mark), Zechariah (Bryana), Seth (Jeremy), Aleeya, Shayne, Olivia, Michael, and great-grandchildren Malachi and Tatiana, Elijah, Sophia, and Josiah.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, July 26th at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road in Santa Barbara, Memorial donations may be made to Montecito Covenant Church Compassion Fund or Westmont College English Department.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.