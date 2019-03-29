August 17, 1935 - March 22, 2019

Now you are free, and our tears wish you well.

Just two days after the sun crossed back into the northern hemisphere, marking the beginning of spring and the rejuvenation of this beautiful earth, our mother Arlene Elizabeth Goebel was welcomed into the arms of God. She put up a tough and courageous battle these past four and a half years, she was so happy to know that in the end she did not lose her fight to cancer as she used to say "I am going to beat this and keep fighting".

Arlene was born in the summer of 1935 in St. Cloud, MN, where she attended and graduated from Cathedral High School. She met her late husband Bert while working in bookkeeping at Al's Electric Company. They welcomed their first three children Dennis, Gary and Kathy before relocating to Santa Barbara, CA, where their son Jimmy completed the family. Arlene worked as a telephone operator before the family settled in the beautiful beach town of Carpinteria. Here Arlene worked first at Moffett Ford and then as Office Manager at the Carpentaria Valley Water District. After 29 and a half years at the water district Arlene retired and together with Bert and Kathy moved to Visalia, CA to be closer to family.

Arlene was very active in the community and never missed an opportunity to laugh and celebrate with her friends. She and her friends ran the Taco Booth at St. Joseph's annual carnival in Carpinteria, California. She and her friends would cook like champions no matter the occasion. She was a long-time member and held several offices with the Women of the Moose and was proud to have been named Women of the Year by the American Business Women's Association. After relocating to Visalia Arlene worshipped at St. Mary's Church, joined and loved her outings with the "Red Hats", was part of a Bunco group, and continued her involvement with the Moose Lodge. What made her stand out the most though was her devoted love and care for her two youngest children, Kathy and Jimmy, who have special needs.

Arlene is preceded in death by Bert, her husband of 61 years; her son Jimmy, parents Fred and Annie Kosbab; brothers Claude, Richard (Dick) and Leo Kosbab, and sister Mary Zwald.

She is survived by her son Dennis and wife Anja, her favorite "Bud" Kathy, all of Visalia, CA, as well as son Gary of Humble, TX. She also leaves behind her sister Pat Floyd and her husband Dick from Fountain Springs, AZ, and many nephews and nieces and great-nephews/nieces, who will remember her as "The Greatest Aunt Arlene".

The family would like to thank her Earthly Gaurdian Angel Michelle from St. Mary's church, who so lovingly supported Arlene and us through this entire journey along with the medical staff at Kaweah Delta Health Care District.

A viewing will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel on Saturday, 3/30/19 from 2-5pm, with a rosary at 4pm.

The graveside service will take place on Monday, 4/1/2019 at 11am at Carpinteria Cemetery on Cravens Lane, Carpinteria, CA.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Arlene and Bert Goebel's name to the Miracle League of Visalia.