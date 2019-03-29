Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene L. Doty.

Arlene was born April 1st, 1924, in the Kern County town of Taft, Calif., the eldest child of Clinton and Harriet Herring Langstaff. She died at home in Goleta March 24, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

Upon graduation from Compton Junior College, Arlene transferred to Santa Barbara State College, where she graduated in 1945 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and teaching credential in elementary education. This graduating class of 1945 was the first to receive diplomas from UC Santa Barbara.

Arlene married John E. Doty, member of a pioneer Goleta family. They lived first in the Bay Area where John was employed by Pan American Airways. With the end of World War II, John and Arlene returned to the family ranch at Ellwood where they raised their three children and Arlene served as bookkeeper and Secretary/Treasurer of Ellwood Ranch.

Arlene was a member of several organizations, including Phi Epsilon Phi, a business and professional women's sorority; Sewing Club; 'Genies', a group of dedicated genealogists; and together with husband John, a lengthy association with Harmony Dance Club. A member of Unity Church, Arlene was for 40 years pianist for the Sunday School and was a charter member of the choir. She also served a term as secretary to the board.

And then, she discovered GENEALOGY! Years of research followed, including trips to Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. libraries. As a result of her research, she authored, compiled and published two family histories: "Descendants of John Langstaff of Yorkshire, England and Springfield, New Jersey"; and "Descendants of John Doty, Son of Mayflower Passenger Edward Doty". She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and First Families of Virginia. She also qualified for membership in Descendants of Early Quakers.

Arlene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Alan and Ann Doty; daughter Denise Tierney; and son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Charlene Doty. Four beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive her. She was pre-deceased by her husband John, and son-in-law Edmond Tierney.

She will be remembered as a gracious, thoughtful and joyous lady.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.