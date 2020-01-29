Arnold B. Thompson began life in Oakland, CA on May 27, 1938, as the only child of Charles "Tommy"and Dorothy "Geri" Thompson. The family later moved to Santa Barbara when Arnold was a young boy, where he attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School and continued on to Santa Barbara Catholic High. In his youth, Arnold would help out at his father's store, Industrial Products, at State and Haley, and at the Union 76 Station across from the Fox Arlington. But his first step as an adult was as an electrician, often working at Vandenberg, AFB, before he settled into a career that would place him as a landmark representative for Security Alarm Service "S-A-S," for several decades.

Arnold married Terry Ann Thompson in 1960 and together they had two children, Lisa and Steve, who both attended Bishop Diego High School.

Viewing begins at 3:30 PM on Friday, Jan 31, 2020, at the historic McDermott-Crockett Chapel, 2020 Chapala Street, followed by a remembrance of life at 4:00 PM. Friends may also attend Arnold's Graveside service on Saturday Feb 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Calvary Cemetery.

Full details and additional stories of Arnold's life can be found at McDermottCrockett.com.