Arthur Charles Kappelmann

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2107 Santa Barbara Street
Santa Barbara , CA
Obituary
Born May 16th, 1925 Long Island NY. Died July 5, 2019 Santa Barbara, California. Air Force Pilot and decorated veteran of WWII and Korea. Artist, musician, military/police dog trainer and proud patriot. Arthur was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Georgianna Cotton. Art is survived by his sister, Irene Krumin, his nieces and nephews and the many, many friends he made along his 94-year long journey through this world. A celebration of Nan and Art's lives will be held on Saturday the 7th of December at 10:00 in the morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2107 Santa Barbara Street. All friends are welcome.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
bullet World War II
