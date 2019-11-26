Born May 16th, 1925 Long Island NY. Died July 5, 2019 Santa Barbara, California. Air Force Pilot and decorated veteran of WWII and Korea. Artist, musician, military/police dog trainer and proud patriot. Arthur was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Georgianna Cotton. Art is survived by his sister, Irene Krumin, his nieces and nephews and the many, many friends he made along his 94-year long journey through this world. A celebration of Nan and Art's lives will be held on Saturday the 7th of December at 10:00 in the morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2107 Santa Barbara Street. All friends are welcome.