Art Gonzales, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 23, at Cottage Hospital. Art was born in Ventura, CA and raised in Goleta. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Art was a proud Marine, having joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951, serving in Korea. He separated from the service in 1954 at the rank of Sergeant.

Art met the love of his life Shirley in 1954, and they were married in June of 1955. They settled in Ventura after Art received a promotion with Pepsi Cola. They had two sons while living in Ventura; Steven (Lisa) and David. They moved back to Santa Barbara in 1960 after Art was offered a job with Frito-Lay snack foods. Art continued with Fritos for 32 years and retired as a District Sales Manager. He was very proud of the relationships he had with the numerous grocery retailers in Santa Barbara County, as well as the salesmen he trained and supervised over the years. Art was very well respected for his professionalism and attention to detail, having built numerous product displays in their stores. Many a retailer would later comment that Art, even on his day off or in retirement, could not walk past a display without straightening and fluffing up the merchandise on the racks so it looked perfect for the shoppers.

Art's greatest love was for his family and he boasted with pride about the successes of his wife and two sons. Whatever interests his sons had he fully supported, be it adult softball leagues Steve was in, or Ironman triathlons that Dave raced. He and Shirley would travel wherever his boys were, in order to support them in their endeavors. He was also extremely proud of his garden, taking great pride in manicuring his lawn and yard, where a stray weed or out-of-place lawn blade could never be found!

Art is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, and his two sons. He is also survived by his brothers Leonard, David (Brother Leo, OFM), Videll, Jr., and sister Mary Alice, as well as grandchildren Edward Gonzales and Chelsey Gold, great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Art was preceded in death by his parents Justina and Videll Sr. and two brothers; Gilbert and Henry.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial for Art will be announced in the future.