Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur James Galvin.

Arthur James Galvin, 92, a long-time resident of La Cumbre Mobile Estates, passed away on March 12, 2019. Art, as he was known to his friends, was born on January 18, 1927, in Victoria, British Columbia. He was the youngest of three children of Edward and Bernadette (Clark) Galvin. He had two older sisters, Mary and Frances. One of Art's first jobs was at age 14, serving as a porter at the famous Empress Hotel in Victoria. This started his long and enjoyable career in hotel service.

In 1947, Art married Grace Gillian; they had a son named Michael. The couple divorced shortly afterwards. In 1951, Art married Sylvia Yaseyko, a fellow employee of the Empress. In their spare time, the two enjoyed camping, fishing and panning for gold. Art worked for the Canadian Pacific Hotels company, owner of the Empress Hotel, for 20 years, finishing as assistant manager.

In 1967, Art and Sylvia relocated to Santa Barbara. Art accepted management position with Casa Dorinda, where he continued until he retired. For a time, Art also managed the La Cumbre Mobile Estates. His wife Sylvia passed away in 2006.

Arthur Galvin was intelligent, warm, courteous and kind. Always well- dressed, he was careful and precise. Art was very proud of being an American citizen. He was a loyal friend and trusted neighbor, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Art leaves behind one son, Michael Dyer, in Canada, and a host of Canadian nieces and nephews. His ashes will be inurned at the Santa Barbara Cemetery with those of his wife. By his request, there will be no religious services. A celebration of his life will be held at a future time.