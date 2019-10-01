Arthur V. Thompson, who was born on October 15th 1926 passed away on Tuesday September 25th 2019 at the age of 92.

He was born in Seattle, Wa. to George and Margaret Thompson. The family moved to Santa Barbara when he was three and other than a short time spent in the Los Angeles area he lived the rest of his life in Santa Barbara and Buellton, Ca.

He graduated from La Cumbre Junior High School and then Santa Barbara High School. After graduating he joined the Navy and entered World War II serving in Saipan and Guam in the South Pacific.

At the end of the war he returned to Santa Barbara to resume his career with Jordano Supermarkets starting as a box boy and working his way up the ranks through store manager and finishing his time with the company as store supervisor/buyer. From there he moved on to El Rancho Market in Buellton managing their store until his retirement from the industry.

After retirement his big goal was to travel to all 48 continental states by car. He spent a few years completing that goal. He also travelled to Alaska and Hawaii thus exploring all 50 states.

He was preceded in death by father George, mother Margaret, his brothers Ted and George and his first two wives Beryl and Pat.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, half sister Sarah Jane Alvarado, son John/Kathy, daughter Aaron/Don, sister-in-law Cathy Thompson and stepson Jeff/Laura. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on October 14th, 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are welcome to attend.