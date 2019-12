Audrey was born on May 13, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and departed this world on November 7, 2019, in Newport Beach, California.

Daughter to Donald and Joanne (deceased) Hallwachs and youngest sibling to Catherine, Donald, and Judith, Audrey will be inurned in Evergreen Cemetery in Lompoc, California. Audrey has a son, Bodhi Odin.