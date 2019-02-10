June 1936 - August 2018

Audrey was married 33 years to her husband Jim Hetherington. She was married to her first husband and father of her children, Ted K. O'Neil, for 16 years. She had 2 children, daughter Susan and son Greg. Grandchildren - two, grandson Tanner and granddaughter Riley. She had one great grandson - Finn, born in April 2018.

Since Beaverton HS, Audrey continued her education, obtaining the following degrees: University of Oregon, (1957 - B.S. degree), California State University - Hayward, (1973 - M.S. degree) and University of Oregon (1975 - Ph.D. degree). She also earned certificates as a Clinical and Educational Psychologist as well as several teaching and administrative credentials. When not attending college on a full-time basis, she worked as a Psychologist in the Santa Cruz, Aptos, Rio Del Mar areas and lectured at the University of California, Santa Cruz. After obtaining her Ph.D., she moved from Oregon to Santa Barbara and worked as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Santa Barbara County Education Office with the main areas of concentration in Special Education and Psychological services. She also taught at the University of California, Santa Barbara in the Graduate School for 6 years. She worked as a motivational speaker throughout California with the emphasis on techniques for teaching children with learning problems.

In 1994, she retired early and with her husband built their dream house high on the hill in Atascadero, California which is located about 12 miles north of San Luis Obispo. Served as a volunteer Foster Mother for mother cats with kittens for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), additionally serving as an advocate for animal rights. Also enjoyed socializing with good friends, reading, music, quilting and going to garage sales. Unfortunately, she had dealt with chronic health problems since 1989 which had taken a great deal of her positive energy and time.

She greatly missed her parents, Marion and Ralph Lawson, brother Robert Lawson and her husband, James Hetherington, all having preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Susan O'Neil, son Gregory O'Neil and her two grandchildren Tanner and Riley O'Neil.