Augustin Polasek

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustin Polasek.
Service Information
Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels - Downtown
15 E. Sola St
Santa Barbara, CA
93101
(805)-965-5145
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels - Downtown
15 E. Sola St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Welch-Ryce-Hayder Funeral Chapel
15 E. Sola Street
Santa Barbara , CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Born: August 28, 1920 Died: January 31, 2020

Gus grew up on a farm in MI. In 1942 he enlisted in the US Air Force and fought during WWII as a bomber pilot. He retired as an Air Force Colonel in 1965. When he was 96 years old, he received a medal of honor from France for his military contributions including the 35 missions he made to the European theatre during the war. He later became a real estate broker & kept an active license until age 99. He is survived by his 2 children: Mark & Lynn, 2 grandchildren: Lana & Lisa, 2 great-grandchildren: Brianna & Ellen, and life-long best friend Mo.

He will is loved & will be missed by all.

Visiting & Funeral Services: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel Downtown Santa Barbara, 15 E. Sola Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101; Saturday 2/15/20 Viewing: 9:00am-12:00pm, Service: 12:00pm-1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Welch Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.


logo
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.