Born: August 28, 1920 Died: January 31, 2020

Gus grew up on a farm in MI. In 1942 he enlisted in the US Air Force and fought during WWII as a bomber pilot. He retired as an Air Force Colonel in 1965. When he was 96 years old, he received a medal of honor from France for his military contributions including the 35 missions he made to the European theatre during the war. He later became a real estate broker & kept an active license until age 99. He is survived by his 2 children: Mark & Lynn, 2 grandchildren: Lana & Lisa, 2 great-grandchildren: Brianna & Ellen, and life-long best friend Mo.

He will is loved & will be missed by all.

Visiting & Funeral Services: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel Downtown Santa Barbara, 15 E. Sola Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101; Saturday 2/15/20 Viewing: 9:00am-12:00pm, Service: 12:00pm-1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Welch Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.