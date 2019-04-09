Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurora Alvarado.

Aurora Alvarado, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born in Pasadena, CA on March 1, 1923, Aurora moved to Santa Barbara in her early childhood years. She married the late Matias Alvarado in 1940, who passed away not long after their 74th anniversary. She is survived by her brother, Arturo Nunez of Santa Barbara and sister Anita Santillan of El Centro, CA; her daughter, Carmen Mendez, granddaughter, Antonette and grandsons Thomas, Alex and Michael. Aurora was blessed with five great-grandchildren; Monique Fabela, Gavriella, Steffanie, Tula and Bao Huy Mendez; and one great-great-granddaughter, Opal Patton. A loving and devoted family person, her love and many fond memories will always remain in our hearts. A woman of faith and prayer, our hearts are comforted knowing that she has completed her journey and is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior. We miss her deeply.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Rajala, the nurses, caregivers and staff of Assisted Hospice Care for their great compassion and kindness while helping us to care for Aurora. A special thank-you to Edgar Morhoko for his comforting spiritual support.

A Graveside Service will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery and is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.