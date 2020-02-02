Barbara Alice Mayberry went home to be with her Lord Jesus at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 81 Barbara was born on April 11, 1938 in Norwalk, Ohio. She later moved with her family in the mid forties to Southern California where she would complete her schooling, travel and work in dentistry as an occupation. Barbara moved to Carpinteria in November of 2016, where she resided until her home going. Barbara will be remembered as a passionate and compassionate worshiper of Jesus and an evangel, who would sing and play her violin and harp and testify of the goodness of the Lord. Her smile would light up the room and her hugs would warm your heart. She is survived by her brother Harold, nephew Charlie and his mother, Lang, and several cousins. Memorial services will be held on February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Veronica Springs Church at 949 Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to her church, Veronica Springs Church in Santa Barbara, CA.