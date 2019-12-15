Barbara Ann Elliott was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 24, 1965, to John and Alice (Flynn) Elliott and raised in Ballard, California. The Elliotts owned and operated the beloved Ballard Store Restaurant as a family.

Barbara attended Ballard School and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School. She went on to graduate from San Diego State University with a major in bilingual education. Barbara taught at Santa Barbara City College and more recently at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. She also tutored students and taught piano lessons. Barbara enjoyed the beach, reading, listening to nature, and being surrounded by true friends. She loved going to thrift stores and garage sales, collecting angels. Now she is with the angels.

Barbara was beloved by her students past and present. They considered her a friend and part of their families Her students recently gathered for an Evening of Remembrance at Santa Ynez High School to mourn her passing.

Barbara will be sadly missed by her brother Charles William Elliott (wife Michelle Elliott), nieces and nephews Chelsi, Chandler, and Chaise Elliott, as well as cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

A funeral Mass for Barbara Elliott will be held at Old Mission Santa Inés at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21. A reception in the parish hall will follow. Her burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard will be private.

