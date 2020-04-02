March 1, 1932 - March 23, 2020

It is with the deepest sadness that her family announces the passing of Barbara Ann Kilminster: beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law.

Barbara was born in Los Angeles, CA to Helen (Anderson) and Ellis Cravens. The family moved to Carpinteria when she was a toddler, and she spent her childhood living at her mother's family ranch off Casitas Pass Road. Her Father's family, the Cravens, were among the first to settle in Carpinteria in 1868.

Young Barbie Cravens, an only child, spent many hours on the ranch with her animal friends. She rode her Shetland pony deep into the mountains, until one day after it bucked her off and she vowed never to ride again as she made the long walk home. She would also hide her favorite chickens so she didn't have to eat them for dinner. She would rescue baby birds who fell from the walnut trees, and nurse them back to health. It was a passion she would continue for the rest of her life.

Barbara attended Carpinteria schools where she was involved in academic and social groups. She was Russell Cup Queen and a cheerleader for Carpinteria High School sporting events. She attended UCSB on the Riviera Campus where she met and married a fellow student, Harold Kilminster. She graduated from Santa Barbara Business College and worked as a secretary for Seaside Oil Company. She also volunteered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as a Pink Lady, escorting visitors to patient rooms.

Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Harold. She is also survived by her daughters Panda, Tami, Beryl (Schoenfelder), Heidi (Jackson), son-in-law Dennis Schoenfelder, grandchildren Coryl (McGrath), Amanda, Ashley, Rob, and Hayden, and her great grandchildren Jayden and Ferris. The family would like to thank Dr. Karen DaSilva, whom Barbara adored, as well as the staff at Cliffview Terrace for their loving care, especially Ruby, Concha and Lisa. The family plans to honor Barbara with a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made in Barbara's name to .

"Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality." -Emily Dickinson