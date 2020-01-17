On Dec. 28, 2019, Barbara Nadine Boddie, loving wife and mother of 8 passed away. Barbara was born on Sept. 29, 1958 in Peoria, Illinois to Nathaniel Sledge and Barbara J Taylor. Barbara relocated to California in 1996. She was known for her kind, compassionate spirit and beautiful smile. Barbara was a member of Light and Life Isla Vista Church.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, brother Virgil Sledge and sister Toni Sledge. She is survived by her husband, Robert Boddie, her mother Barbara Taylor, sisters Marcia Sledge and Wendy Bagby and brother Nathaniel Sledge. Barbara leaves behind her 8 children: Owen, Brentah, Leshana, Demareo, Christopher, Sabrina, Jesus and Kathleen. Barbara also leaves behind 9 grandchildren along with an abundance of friends and family.

Robert, her husband of 22 years writes, "I first met Barbara in January, 1996 and fell in love with her at first sight. She was the one who taught me how to love and to be a better man. Through the years she has gotten to know a lot of people who loved her, and she will be truly missed."