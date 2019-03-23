Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Swiggum.

Barbara Swiggum left this earthly world to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California after nearly 55 years of marriage to Thomas W. Swiggum.

Barbara Jean Kirk was born on October 30, 1944 to Joesph and Verna Kirk in Long Beach, California. She married the love of her life Tom on April 18, 1964.

Together they had three children Christine Marek (husband Chris), Kirk Swiggum (wife Becky), and George Swiggum. She had four adoring grand children, Amanda Marek (fiancee Brandon), Morgan Marek (wife Brandi), Kyle Swiggum, Molly Swiggum and one cherished great grand-daughter Gunner Marek. Barbara loved her family wholeheartedly and was their number one cheerleader.

She also leaves behind her three devoted brothers: John Kirk (Shirley), Tom Kirk (Carol), and Mike Kirk (Kristine), along with numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara also loved Tom's sisters like her own: Marilyn Bush, Cathy Beck, and Ginny Ernsberger.

Barbara loved the Lord, "her Tommy", her family and friends. Barbara never met a stranger and was loved by all. She dedicated her life to teaching preschool and Sunday school.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Doug Kirk and numerous family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage Hospital, along with her Calvary Church Family.

Until we are all together again in heaven, we love you Barbara/ Mom/ Grandma/ GG/ Friend.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Barbara's memory to her beloved children's ministry: Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara, Barbara Swiggum/ Children's Ministry, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 21, Santa Barbara, CA 93103