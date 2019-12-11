Barbara V. (Cortez) Lopez was born in Santa Maria, CA on December 4, 1938 to Ruben Y. and Dolores Cortez, and went to sleep peacefully on November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son Ralph Rodriguez, 3 grandchildren Violeta, Tairyn and Daniel. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Robert Lopez, 9 children Ruben (Letty), Tommy (Christina), Tina (Danny), Ricky, Anna (Curtis), Gary, Roberta (Steve), Mahra (Andrew), Sheri (Ricardo); 55 grandchildren, and 57 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and many nieces and nephews. She loved her God Jehovah and dedicated her life to him through water baptism on March 29, 1969 becoming a dedicated Witness of Jehovah. Barbara loved her family and lived for the times spent with them. Her soft heart and beautiful smile will be missed by all her family and friends. Services will be held on December 14, 2019 at 3p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 555 Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA. Reception following services.

Her family would like to thank all those who took care of her in her last days.