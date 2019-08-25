Barbara Voss Tysell, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. She was born Barbara Lucille Voss on January 2, 1945, in Portland, Oregon to Oliver Voss and Beula Walker. She graduated from Cloverdale High school in Cloverdale, California in 1963. She married Alan Miller in 1965 moving to Santa Barbara in 1969. In 1985, she married Stanley Tysell and was happily married until his death in 2012. She worked as a legal secretary for years moving into education administration with the Santa Barbara Unified School District from which she retired in 2008. Barbara was a dedicated Mom and "Grammy" who lived life connecting with her family and friends. She enjoyed movies, poetry and walking. Barbara had a natural ability to reach people in a deep and positive way always wearing her heart on her sleeve. She is survived by her two children, Janelle Vogel and Scott Miller; her six grandchildren, Carly, Kaitlyn and Vincent Vogel, and Aidan, Devlan and Madeline Miller; her brothers, sisters and many other family members and friends, all whom she loved dearly. Family and friends whose lives Barbara touched are invited to Barbara's home in Santa Barbara on September 28, 2019 at noon for a celebration of Barbara's wonderful life to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, share a glass of wine.